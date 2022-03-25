Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($83.52) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.71 ($91.99).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle stock opened at €51.52 ($56.62) on Thursday. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($76.44). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.