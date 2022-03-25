Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
BC8 has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($83.52) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.71 ($91.99).
Bechtle stock opened at €51.52 ($56.62) on Thursday. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($76.44). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01.
Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.
