Belt Finance Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00003426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market cap of $14.38 million and approximately $256,667.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00048318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.66 or 0.07048695 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.92 or 1.00069004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044138 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

