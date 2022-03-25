Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.48

Shares of Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.48 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 12.20 ($0.16). Beowulf Mining shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 313,184 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.48.
Beowulf Mining Company Profile (LON:BEM)
