Berenberg Bank Cuts Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target to GBX 450

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.11) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NETW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 505 ($6.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 340 ($4.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.19) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 445 ($5.86).

NETW opened at GBX 256.60 ($3.38) on Tuesday. Network International has a twelve month low of GBX 152.90 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 459.90 ($6.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.69. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 31.96.

In related news, insider Diane Radley acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £32,100 ($42,259.08).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

