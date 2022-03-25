Berenberg Bank Lowers JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) to Sell

Berenberg Bank cut shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JDEPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JDE Peet’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €27.60 ($30.33) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JDE Peet’s has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $30.05.

Shares of JDE Peet’s stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. JDE Peet’s has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

