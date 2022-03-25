Berenberg Bank Lowers Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target to GBX 3,650

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($52.66) to GBX 3,650 ($48.05) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.87) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.56) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($42.13) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.44) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.56) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,087.50 ($53.81).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,370 ($44.37) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £86.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,654.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,835.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($43.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($57.77).

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($50.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,246.45). Also, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($49.54) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($198,156.92). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029 over the last 90 days.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

