Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,700 ($75.04) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,850 ($63.85) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.72) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.41) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,337.50 ($70.27).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,857 ($77.11) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,611.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,101.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.52).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 352.32 ($4.64) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($72.33), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($758,354.27).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

