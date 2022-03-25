Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Receives GBX 1,605 Average PT from Brokerages

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,605 ($21.13).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($15.01) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.64) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.09) to GBX 1,750 ($23.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of BYG stock opened at GBX 1,531 ($20.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,443.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,511.84. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,102.89 ($14.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,760 ($23.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.