BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC opened at $21.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,037. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $113,940,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $52,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $29,226,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 26.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.