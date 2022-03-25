BioCardia (BCDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDAGet Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect BioCardia to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

BCDA stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCDA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDAGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCardia (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Earnings History for BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

