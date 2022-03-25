BioCardia (BCDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect BioCardia to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.
BCDA stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.10.
A number of analysts have issued reports on BCDA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
About BioCardia (Get Rating)
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
