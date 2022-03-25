BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis Sells 6,129 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BMRN stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -224.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. American Trust acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $1,344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $207,582,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
