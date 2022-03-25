BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis Sells 6,129 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -224.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. American Trust acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $1,344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $207,582,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.