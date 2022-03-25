BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 6,129 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 531,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,113. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after buying an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $88,884,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $45,748,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

