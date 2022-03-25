BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 6,129 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 531,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,113. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after buying an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $88,884,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $45,748,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
