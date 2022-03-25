Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of -0.66. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 56.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Biomerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biomerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Biomerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

