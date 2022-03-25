Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

BIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.07.

BIR traded up C$0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.67. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$8.31.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

