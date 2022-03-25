BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 209,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE:BOE opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.