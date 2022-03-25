Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Glen Griffiths Sells 3,057 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:BE traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,376. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
