Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.40

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and traded as high as $21.48. Blue Bird shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 55,755 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLBD. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.43 million, a P/E ratio of -212.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $32,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.