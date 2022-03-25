B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 625.13 ($8.23).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.90) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.02) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 600 ($7.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

BME traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 580.60 ($7.64). The company had a trading volume of 1,639,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,062. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 571.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 592.45. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 500 ($6.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50.

In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.70), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($308,056,872.04).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

