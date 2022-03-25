BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given New €72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €78.00 ($85.71) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($76.48) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($79.12) to €74.00 ($81.32) in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.76.

BNPQY stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

