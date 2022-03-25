Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.58

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and traded as high as $45.36. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 470 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins lowered Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

