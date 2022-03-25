Boart Longyear Group Ltd. (ASX:BLY) Insider Purchases A$78,300.00 in Stock

Boart Longyear Group Ltd. (ASX:BLY – Get Rating) insider Tye Burt purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$78,300.00 ($58,000.00).
The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.04.
About Boart Longyear Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boart Longyear Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boart Longyear Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.