Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Raised to Hold at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.99) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $538.33.

BYPLF stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

