Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYPLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.99) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $538.33.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

