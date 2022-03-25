Boosted Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $35,866.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $50,922.20 and $35,866.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048027 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.87 or 0.07114485 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,953.76 or 0.99879109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

