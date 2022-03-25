Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,701,000 after purchasing an additional 188,429 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in VMware by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $295,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in VMware by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.61. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

