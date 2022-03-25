Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $2,556,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 278,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 137,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 95,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.26.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

