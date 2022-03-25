Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.61. 7,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,892. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.90. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

