Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 947 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Avnet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Avnet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 52.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $42.62. 379,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,453. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.46. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

AVT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

