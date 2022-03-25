Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after buying an additional 1,004,956 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,574,000 after purchasing an additional 735,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,074 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,752,000 after purchasing an additional 513,350 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $27.62. 49,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

