Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Cut to C$235.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $133.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average is $162.27. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $111.94 and a 1 year high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.