Bradley Blum Sells 9,800 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Stock

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE WWE opened at $61.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

