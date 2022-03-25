Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.83.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,341,000 after purchasing an additional 269,168 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,996,000 after purchasing an additional 386,505 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,111,000 after purchasing an additional 108,585 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,109,000 after purchasing an additional 135,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.46. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.