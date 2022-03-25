Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $152,930,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 220.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after buying an additional 264,405 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 717,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,984,000 after buying an additional 162,450 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after buying an additional 147,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 627,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after buying an additional 147,236 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.46.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

