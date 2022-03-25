Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 720 ($9.48) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BVIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.95) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.64) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 989.44 ($13.03).

Get Britvic alerts:

LON BVIC opened at GBX 796 ($10.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 716.54 ($9.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.40). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 850.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 892.31.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.