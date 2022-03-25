Brokerages Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($1.02). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($2.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($1.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $360,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $855,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,063,444 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 53.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $37.67. 520,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

About Cytokinetics (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.