Brokerages Anticipate Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) to Announce $4.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.36. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year earnings of $20.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.90 to $21.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $22.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.75 to $23.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $439,049,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,744,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,115,000. Attestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,316,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $48,618,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

JXN traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,565. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.76. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

