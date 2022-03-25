Brokerages Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) to report sales of $21.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. O2Micro International reported sales of $23.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $105.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $118.00 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in O2Micro International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 162,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,654. The company has a market cap of $112.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.78. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04.

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

