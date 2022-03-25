Brokerages Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.35. OSI Systems also posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,973. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,211,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

