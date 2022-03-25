Brokerages Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price at C$30.23

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AC shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at C$238,023.24. Insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602 over the last three months.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$23.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion and a PE ratio of -2.29. Air Canada has a one year low of C$19.31 and a one year high of C$29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

