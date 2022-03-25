Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Target Price at GBX 4,001.67

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,919.17 ($51.60).
ASC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.99) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.82) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.99) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.02), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,843,972.14).
ASOS Company Profile (Get Rating)
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.
