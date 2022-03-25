Brokerages Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) PT at $123.13

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.13.

GIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIB opened at $81.02 on Friday. CGI has a 12-month low of $77.25 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CGI will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

