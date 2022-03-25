Brokerages Set CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) PT at $57.50

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CureVac by 2,264.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 14,988.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CureVac by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CVAC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $19.41. 233,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. CureVac has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $130.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

