Brokerages Set Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Target Price at $28.50

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSUGY. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.89%.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

