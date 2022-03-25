Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) PT at C$195.79

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$195.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$179.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

FNV opened at C$198.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$183.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$177.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 17.39. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$152.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5266446 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,714,595.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

