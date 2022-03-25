Brokerages Set Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Target Price at $25.95

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.95.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $940.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at $6,636,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 184,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at $12,066,000.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

