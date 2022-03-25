Brokerages Set Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Target Price at $25.95

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.95.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $940.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.
