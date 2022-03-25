Brokerages Set Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target at $39.88

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.30. 1,265,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,891. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

