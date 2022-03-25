Brokerages Set Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) PT at $33.88

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on PECO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

