Brokerages Set Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target at $28.00

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 171.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 50,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,724 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth $129,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. 305,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,031. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

