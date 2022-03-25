Brokerages Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Price Target at GBX 402.88

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 407.25 ($5.36).

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROR shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.54) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.40) to GBX 420 ($5.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.20) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £52,223.40 ($68,751.18).

Shares of LON:ROR remained flat at $GBX 332.80 ($4.38) during trading on Friday. 811,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 322.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 341.99. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 274.60 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 375.60 ($4.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 36.17.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

