Brokerages Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Price Target at GBX 402.88

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 407.25 ($5.36).
Several research analysts have weighed in on ROR shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.54) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.40) to GBX 420 ($5.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.20) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £52,223.40 ($68,751.18).
Rotork Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.