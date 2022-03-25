Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Target Price at $7.39

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of SECYF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.22. 2,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

